Plainfield trustees reappoint HPC Commissioners

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Four members of the village’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) have been approved for brand new, three-year terms to the board.

On Oct. 16, the village trustees approved the appointment of Michael Bortel, Suzanne Derrick, Kenneth Barvian, and Leif Hendrickson to the commission for terms to expire on Oct. 18, 2020. The commissioners were each serving terms that expire this year.

“They do an outstanding job representing the history of Plainfield, and I think we’re very lucky to want them to continue to be appointed to that commission,” said Trustee Bill Lamb.

The HPC was first formed in 2004, and serves as an advisory body to the Village Board.

The HPC holds public hearings, establishes the local historic district, and reviews any exterior modifications of a building that’s in a local district or that is or could be a local landmark.

The HPC also considers potential demolition requests inside historic districts, and investigates in those demolitions are appropriate or if properties may have adaptive uses.

Part of the mission of the HPC is to Identify and preserve the distinctive historic architectural areas, buildings, structures, landscapes, and archaeological sites which represent elements of the village’s cultural, social, economic, political, and/or architectural history.

The HPC is comprised of nine appointees who have knowledge or training in fields closely related to historic preservation.

The HPC meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall.

143rd Street Extension

Director of Public Works Allen Persons told members of the board on Oct. 16 that progress was being made on the plan to build an alternate route in Plainfield.

“The village did officially make an application for the Tiger Federal grant as of [Oct. 16], for the 143rd Street extension,” Persons said. “It’s a pretty extensive application, it took a lot of time. It got submitted… electronically and frankly, I’m glad it’s done. I’m relieved and I’m glad that it’s done, and we’ll be happy to report the results.”

The proposed expansion project would help to reroute truck traffic away from the already busy downtown corridor. Persons said it will likely be several months for the US Department of Transportation to evaluate the application.

New fast food restaurant

Trustees approved a site plan review for a fast food restaurant looking to move into a vacant building that once housed a White Castle.

The applicant representing the restaurant Slim Chickens is seeking to retrofit the old fast food joint to accommodate their restaurant, inside the Menards subdivision at Route 59 and 135th Street.

The previously approved quick-service restaurant will improve the lot with a small addition, as well as appropriate branding.

The site plan approval is contingent upon the restaurant complying with requirements of the village engineer and the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

Swami Temple

The board gave the final approval for a new Hindu Temple to open inside a business park at 13250 S. Route 59.

Board members gave the final thumbs up to a special use permit for the Sri Ayyappa Swami Temple. The special use will allow for religious assembly at the site inside the Meadows Campus business park.

The operating hours are proposed for 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The applicant expects between 10 and 20 members to utilize the site during weekday evenings and 40 to 60 attendees per day throughout the weekend.

Special events and occasions should attract a maximum of 100 attendees.