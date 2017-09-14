Plainfield’s quiet zone application still under consideration

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff The village of Plainfield is seeking quiet zone designations along its crossings. Roadway improvements along Lockport Street/Route 126 have already been completed by IDOT.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

It’s a game of hurry up and wait for Plainfield, as the village continues to be patient with the federal government regarding quiet zones along rail lines.

On Sept. 11, village staff updated trustees and members of the community on the quiet zone application for crossings within the village boundaries. But the news is lacking details at best.

“The application is still going through the process,” said Village Administrator Brian Murphy. “IDOT has resurfaced Route 126, they have plans to allow us to install the delineators that would go on both sides of the track, which would help our scoring mechanism [for the quiet zone application].”

Under federal rules, locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings.

Quiet zones can be established by the Federal Railway Administration (FRA) if it is necessary to mitigate the effects of train horn noise. In quiet zones, trains are directed to cease routine sounding of their horns when approaching crossings. Train horns may still be used in emergency situations or to comply with other federal regulations or railroad operating rules inside a quiet zone.

The village must hit many items on a checklist to even be considered for a quiet zone, one of them being crossing safety enhancements.

Adding delineators – large flexible posts that more clearly mark lanes at a crossing – would fulfil that need for enhancing the safety of the Lockport Street crossing, but would impact the riverfront park downtown.

“It does change the access to the riverfront, but that was something that was included with our application,” Murphy said. “That would be an impediment to the access to the riverfront, however, I believe there were some conversations that went on with leadership at the Riverfront Foundation that this would definitely be a substantive change. However, it is a requirement for that quiet zone.”

The FRA had extended the comment period until late summer. With that comment period over, the FRA is now in the process of reviewing comments and providing the recommendations. That review process, which ended in August, is expected to take up to three months.

Establishing quiet zones is one of the action items on the village’s long term strategic plan, an effort to create a quiet zone designation along the Canadian National south spur line.

Over the past several years, the village facilitated roadway improvements at local crossings. With the construction of new homes close to crossings, residents have expressed concerns about noise generated by trains along the south spur line.

The village supported Joliet’s application for a quiet zone designation at the Caton Farm Road crossing.