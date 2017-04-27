Plans firm up for new Plainfield developments: Concept plan features 371 residences, parks, pathways

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The plans to add more than 300 new residences in two new subdivisions hugging the DuPage River are firming up, as the developer of those sites brought a concept plan to the full village board this week for review.

The concept plan was first pitched to the planning commission last fall, but came before the full board of trustees for review during the April 24 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The applicant, McHale Enterprises, Inc., is seeking to develop two sites for residential development along 127th Street, west of the DuPage River.

The first site is the Brummel development, and would include a total of 164 houses on 55.2 acres. Those houses would break down to 87 single-family detached houses, and 77 townhouse units.

The project includes a central green space, and would incorporate a path connection from the Plainfield Park District’s property and Wheatland Community Park just to the west of the subdivision, leading east toward the river.

The second subdivision, Riverstone, proposes 207 houses on 128.5 acres, including 167 single-family detached houses and 40 duplex units.

The project includes a proposed 6-acre park site and extensive detention on the west side of the DuPage River.

The developer told the board that the plan was to look at the development plan holistically, by trying to hit different market segments. The phasing of the build-outs of apartments and townhouse units would target elderly and grandparents or so-called “move-down” buyers, who want to live close to other family that might be attracted to single-family houses.

One of the biggest concerns that village board members had looking at the plan was traffic, questioning of there was enough ingress and egress to add more than 300 homes along 127th Street.

Director of Planning Jonathan Proulx said those concerns had also been brought up to the village’s traffic committee.

“The applicants have made a couple of significant modifications to address the requests of the traffic committee, I would say most importantly to provide two points of access in to each subdivision,” Proulx said. “The [Brummel] plan was modified to include a crossing of the west Norman drain, to provide a continuous loop all the way through.”

A secondary/emergency access will be installed along the western property line of the Riverstone property.

The board also asked if there was a way to make sure cars drive slowly through the developments.

“There are a lot of just straight roads with no curves or anything, and I think you could run into problems with vehicular traffic going through these straight streets with nothing in their way,” Mayor Mike Collins noted. “I think if they were meandering a little bit more, it could be better, because we do have streets in town where we have speeders who are just silly about straight streets.”

Board members also asked for come clarity on the concept plan on water detention and density of each property.

The concept plan also includes a pedestrian plan, which would construct sidewalks throughout the subdivisions, but would add a bike path connecting the two subdivisions to the DuPage River trail. The developer will work with the Plainfield Park District and the Will County Forrest Preserve for future development of that trail.

The developer will continue to work on tweaks to the concept plan before bringing it back to the board for approval.