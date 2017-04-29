Porters rally past Marist at Ed Flink Field

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Lockport (11-8) tied the contest at 2-2 and then Brent McDowell’s booming double, drove home what would eventually be the game-winning run. Six Porter pitchers combined on a four-hitter with TJ Jaros, picking up the winafter shutting down the Redhawks in the fifth and sixth innings. Drew Flanagan, nailed down the save, in the seventh.

Plainfield East, 6 Joliet West 0

The Bengals won again in the Southwest Prairie behind Logan Schmitt. All Schmitt did was fire a two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, against Joliet West (4-16-1, 1-8). Plainfield East’s (14-9, 4-5) JJ Zywiciel, had a pair of hits and drove home three Bengal runs. Drew Raspolich chipped in with a pair of RBIs for the Bengals.

Oswego 4, Romeoville 3

The Spartans dropped a heart-breaker to Oswego (13-5, 5-4) in the Southwest Prairie. Josh Golibzuch had two hits and an RBI for Romeoville.

– Compiled by Drake Skleba