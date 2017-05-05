Porters start season on fire

By Scott Taylor

For the Bugle

The Lockport boys volleyball program was rolling along with perhaps its best season in program history when it came to Lincoln-Way East last week for an early season SWSC showdown.

What ensued was a tough 30-28, 25-19 loss, which dropped the Porters’ record to 22-2 on the season.

“Serving was a disaster,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “The bright spot were our setters served well. Earlier in the year they were struggling, but the other guys who were consistent didn’t have it today. We couldn’t pass and we couldn’t serve.”

While it appeared the Porters didn’t play their best game, Mraz was quick to give the Griffins credit rather than blame his own team for the loss.

“A lot of coaches in the area will say we didn’t play good and that is why we lost,” Mraz said. “I’m not that coach. That is a good team there. East is a good team. They made us play like that. Just because we didn’t play well, it isn’t an excuse.”

Either way, the loss was a good reminder in the middle season of the sense of urgency needed every game to come away with wins and advance in the postseason.

“I’m glad this wakeup call happened now and not at the end of May when it is really going to matter,” Mraz said. “Obviously conference is still a goal and it is still early. Hopefully we can run the table. I think if we can rebound, we can get right back on track to where we were.”

Energy and teamwork have been the keys to success so far this season for the Porters and they will look to continue with that down the stretch.

“It has been the energy,” Mraz said. “It has been picking each other up. We have lost multiple first sets and came right back and won second and third. They have true friendships and are competitive in practice.”

Also helping Lockport is a balanced attack, giving it several options each and every night out.

“We have eight seniors who have great leadership,” Mraz said. “They understand what it takes to be leaders. Anthony Pfeiffer is a six-rotation player for us and leads us in kills and has a lot of assists. Justin Elliott on the outside has been a force. Noah Speechley has been huge in the middle, Dan Provenzano has ran the offense well. I can keep going. It has been strong across the court. We don’t have to rely on just one or two. It is all eight or nine.”

The Porters will be looking to rely on the depth of the team the rest of the year as they look to stay in the conference race and make a deep run in the IHSA tournament.

“We can beat anyone on any given night,” Mraz said. “We’ve proved it 22 times before. It just didn’t happen tonight. We always have the winning is fun mentality. We’re going to go right back at it. Our goals are still in reach. We want to make a deep playoff run and win conference.”