Prepping for spring: Road projects headed to Plainfield

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

With warm weather back in full swing, it’s also time to hit the brakes for spring time road work.

Road work along Route 30 got underway this week, between 143rd Street and Ogden Avenue.

The work involves patching and concrete work, prepping the road for a continuing resurfacing project. A water main replacement is also underway in the area.

Meanwhile, drivers should expect to find an alternate route if they regularly use 127th Street from Heggs Road to just east of the entrance to Northwest Community Park.

The 127th Street reconstruction project will have the roadway out of commission until the end of summer, with reopening expected in September.

During that time, the road will be shut off to traffic, and a detour will be set up for drivers. The detour will include a route along Heggs Road, 135th Street, and Route 30.

Access to the King’s Bridge Subdivision will be maintained through Shenandoah Trail.

The reconstruction project includes widening the street in order to add in left turn lanes, a new median, and new curbs and gutters in place of the existing ditch. The culvert will also be replaced with a shared-use path.

The total project will be done by fall.

Other road work has slowly but surely gotten back up to speed as the outdoor weather begins to cooperate.

Work is continuing along route 30 between downtown Plainfield and the I-55 interchange, as the contractor on that project has started work on the Lily Cache Creek bridge.

That work will include widening the sidewalk on the southwest side of the bridge, which will allow for a shared used path. New traffic signals are expected to go up this spring.

The Nicor Pipeline replacement project continues from Caton Farm to 127th, with crews working this week along Bott Park. Nicor is replacing seven miles of underground pipeline, with work near Electric Park in downtown Plainfield expected to be done by summer. The project this week includes lane closures and traffic interruptions on Renwick Road and River Road, with vehicles entering and leaving the roadway to access the construction area.

As far as gearing up for spring, while road crews are out doing their thing, homeowners can get to work as well. This week is Spring Cleanup Week.

During regular garbage pickup this week, residents of the village can place household refuse, bulk items, and white goods at the curb for pick up by Waste Management. Electronics, hazardous waste (paints, oils, and solvents), tires, construction and demolition materials, concrete, rock, dirt, engines or large automotive parts, and any oversized items that cannot be placed in a compactor type truck will not be accepted.