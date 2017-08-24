PREVIEW: Can North make a repeat run?

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Tim Kane (10th year)

Record last season: 11-2 overall (7-2 SPC)

Playoff advancement: Second place IHSA Class 7A; lost 26-13 to East St. Louis

Goals for 2017: To be the best we can be, improve each week, give our best effort and play our best each week, do what it takes each day and each week to be successful. We want to be conference champions, win playoff games and win the state title.

The team will reach its goals if: If we do what we need to do individually and collectively on a weekly basis in mental and physical aspects of the game. We have to focus on our improvement and development for each opponent.

Conference outlook: We feel we will be one of the top teams.

On offense: We have a lot to replace, especially on the OL. Quarterback Brady Miller is back and Dillon McCarthy – both are playmakers. Joe Stiffend (RB) and Colin Creghin (WR) are returning from ACL surgeries last year. Also, Marcellus Moore and Jay Watkins should be threats for us in the receiving corps.

On defense: We also have a lot to replace losing All-State players Kevin Block and Ari Ekowa as well as Voyager Media Defensive Player of the Year JJ Frey. Zach Nadle and Dillon McCarthy return as DB and Shane McGrail as DE. Joe Stiffend will provide additional speed and size in the defensive backfield. Our linebacker corps will be manned by Nick Wood, Nate Curtis and Alex Nowak.

Impact players lost from last season: Kevin Block, Ari Ekowa, JJ Frey

Impact returners: Brady Miller (Senior, QB), Dillon McCarthy (Senior, DB), Colin Creghin (Senior, WR), Zach Nadle (Senior, DB), Shane McGrail (Senior, DE).

Impact newcomers: Marcellus Moore (Sophomore, WR), Jay Watkins (Senior, WR) , Joe Stiffend (Senior, RB/DB), Anthony Elkareh (Junior, OL, Nate Curtis (Junior), Nick Wood (Senior, LB)

Kane says: “We will have plenty to prove each week with many teams returning several starters. It will be a good challenge to see who will step up into that leadership and playmaking role for us and see how our guys respond to heavy graduation losses.”

Compiled by Mark Gregory with comments from the coach