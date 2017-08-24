PREVIEW: Dons look to compete in ESCC

Conference: East Suburban Catholic Conference

Coach: Mike Hennessey (31st season)

Record last season: 6 -4 overall (5-2 ESCC)

Playoff advancement: Lost 34-0 to Palatine in first round

Goals for 2017: Have a good start, battle in conference and earn a spot in the state playoffs

The team will reach its goals with: Great preparation and hard work

Conference outlook: We feel we will be in the hunt

On offense: We have three returning offensive linemen in senior Brian Beran, senior Fred Proesel and senior Brian Okrasinski. There are two returning running backs in junior Ty Gavin and senior Miles George and returning wide receiver in senior Ray Neylon.

A pair of seniors, last season’s starter Tom Drabik and Luke Schutt, battled at quarterback.

On defense: There are two returning defensive linemen in seniors Massimo Taibi and Brandon Greifelt, one returning defensive end in Kyle Gallagher, one returning linebacker in Mario Olivella and one returning defensive back in Jake Martin

On special teams: It is a work in progress with junior kicker/punter Danny Simon

Impact players lost: Thomas Hackett (LB), Lucas Polokow (LB), Michael Valdez (DB), Greg Burnett (DB), Anthony Saro (OL), Mike Dato (OL), Connor Sullivan (OL)

Impact returners: Zaid Khan (Senior, DL), Brenden Schnoor (Senior, LB), Patrick Carden (Junior, LB), Kevin Culen (Senior DB), Koleman Ficht (Senior, DB), Jeremy Calder (Senior, RB/LB), Nick McManamon (Senior, WR)

Compiled by Mark Gregory with comments from the coach