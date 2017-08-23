PREVIEW: Downers North looks to break into top four

Conference: West Suburban Conference Silver

Coach: John Wander

Record last season: 4-5 overall (2-4 WSC)

Goals for 2017: Our goal is to get back to the playoffs.

The team will reach its goals if: We have a lot of kids that saw the field last year and they are hungry to do the right thing this year.

Conference outlook: For the last four years, it has been the big four: Oak Park-River Forest, Lyons, Hinsdale Central and Glenbard West. Then it has been us, York and Proviso West and this year we have to knock off one of those big four.

On offense: We have our entire offensive line back, a couple of running backs back, Jack Carr, our quarterback that split time last year is bac and we have a pretty explosive wide out back in Matt Wehrs.

On defense: We only return four guys on defense, our middle linebacker, one defensive lineman, an outside linebacker and a corner.

On special teams: Our two running backs are our return guys, our kicker, Benjamin Johnson is doing good and our junior punter is showing some leg strength.

Impact players lost from last season: Joe Keys (DB), Joe Ward (DL)

Impact returners: Drew Shelly (Senior, RB), Jordan Byers (Senior, RB), Jack Carr (Senior, QB), Tom Ward (Junior, OL), Trevor Cassens (Senior, OL), Jack Freres (Senior, OL), Jim Flavin (Senior, OL), Ethan Roesch (Junior, DL)

Impact newcomers: Tavion Thompson (Junior, RB)

Compiled by Mark Gregory with comments from the coach