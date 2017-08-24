PREVIEW: Downers South looks to win conference

Conference: West Suburban Conference Gold

Coach: Mark Molinari

Record last year: 3-6 overall (3-4 WSC Gold)

Conference outlook: Predicted finish: 1. DGS, 2. Willowbrook, 3. Leyden, 4.Hinsdale South, 5.Addison Trail, 6.Morton, 7.Proviso East

On offense: Downers South is coming off a disappointing injury plagued 2016 season. Junior Matt Greenwald broke his Tibia and Fibula in the fourth game of season versus Morton. From that point South played four different quarterbacks trying to replace Greenwald. Needless to say – it was a struggle to find continuity on offense with so many players rotating through the position.

The good news is that Greenwald is back and healthy for his senior season. Greenwald has recovered nicely and put himself on the radar of several colleges with his one-day camp performances. He will have to lead the way for an offense that will be replacing most of the skill positions and offensive line.

The junior class is a talented class that went 7-2 as sophomores and won their last seven conference games. Look for Greenwald to hand the ball off to Nathan Strelak and Kenton Johnson in the running game. Greenwald developed some great chemistry in the passing game with Vinny Provenzano and Jaelynn Blecke at the WR position. The offensive line has good size, look for Max Foster, sophomore Shawn Lee, and senior Nick Battaglia to protect Greenwald in the passing game.

On defense: Downers South defense will lead the way for the Mustangs in 2017. Returning potentially six starters in the front seven should be the key to a strong Mustang defense. This is headed by Sergio Villalobos, who is the returning WSC Gold Division Defensive Lineman of the Year. Our linebackers will look to Anthony Martinez for leadership. Martinez played in all nine games last year as a junior and should be a leader among the defense. In the secondary, Cooper Gafron will be a returning starter and Alex Hanek will join him as a returning player who contributed on defense last year.

Impact players: Matt Greenwald (Senior, QB), Nathan Strelak (Senior, RB/LB), Jaelynn Blecke (Junior, WR/DB), Vinny Provenzano (Junior, WR), Max Foster (Junior, OL), Shawn Lee (Sophomore, OL/DL), Sergio Villalobos, (Senior, DT), Anthony Martinez (Senior, LB/RB), Cooper Gafron (Senior, DB), Ali Issa (Junior, DL), Milan Vujovic (DT), Keiran Burke (LB), Alex Hanek, (Senior, DB), LaQuette Reed (Senior, DE), Tyler Bachera, (Senior, DB), Kendall Burrow (Junior, DL)

Molinari says: “The Mustangs start off the year with tough schedule with Bolingbrook at home for week one and away in the WSC crossover at Oak Park week two. The Bolingbrook rivalry is renewed after a few years break,” Molinari said. “The first two games will be a great test for our team to see where we are as a football team as we head into conference play. Our goal is to win the West Suburban Gold, something we have not done for three years. The conference has been very competitive the last few years with Willowbrook, Leyden and Hinsdale South making deep runs in the playoffs. We will have our hands full with every game. We want to win conference, keep the cannon vs Hinsdale South, and obviously beat our cross-town rival in Downers North.”

Compiled by Mark Gregory with comments from the coach