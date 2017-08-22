PREVIEW: Four year starter Wisneski to lead Joliet Central

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Brett Boyter (9th year)

Record last season: 2-7 overall (2-7 SPC)

Goals for 2017: To gain experience, improve our record from last year, and give ourselves an opportunity to play for a playoff spot late in the season.

The team will reach its goals if: We will have to win the games we can compete in early in the season and continue to improve as many of our players gain experience.

Conference outlook: It is hard to say. We hope to be middle of the pack in order to have a chance for a playoff berth.

Team outlook: We are replacing at least 20 starters from last year’s team. We will be led by our four-year starting quarterback Zach Wisneski. We have a few returning players with minimal playing experience. We feel good about our young players, but they are unproven. The first couple weeks will be a good indicator if we can legitimately make a playoff push or we are working toward a rebuilding year.

Impact players lost from last season: Jomarre McNair, Jeremiah Crisostomo, Ryan King, Bobby Ogden, DeAngelo Johnson, Ernest Grant, Frankie Fiegel.

Impact returning players: Zach Wisneski (Senior, QB)

Impact newcomers: Jared King (Junior, WR/DB), Demaris Stanley (Junior, OL/DL), Austin Derbas (Senior WR/DB) German Gonzalez (Junior, OL/DL) Ke’Andre Wiley (Junior, RB/LB)

Compiled by Mark Gregroy with comments form the coach