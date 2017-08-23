PREVIEW: Jaworski, Hillmen primed to right the ship

Conference: East Suburban Catholic Conference

Coach: Jake Jaworski (1st year)

“Joliet Catholic is a special place and I am humbled to be in this position,” said Jaworski, who has been coaching in the program for 11 seasons. “It’s great to be able to lead our Hillmen.”

Record last season: 1-8 overall (1-6 ESCC)

Goals for 2017: To compete week in and week out, compete for an ESCC championship, compete for a state championship

The team will reach its goals if: If we attack each practice with a high level of energy.

Conference outlook: We are looking to compete and finish in the top half of a very strong ESCC.

On offense: We have a strong, physical line that brings back five guys with varsity playing experience led by three-year starter Shane Raber. Ke’von Johnson, Keenan Hailey, Mike Butler and Simon Grashoff bring a lot of skill and firepower. Lefty Aidan Tyrell, who is committed to Notre Dame for baseball, will be QB.

On defense: The defense brings back four starters from a year ago led by Scott Fosen, Fernando Chavez, Chris Kosinski and Penteris. Kurt Weis, Mundo Meyer and Max Briscoe are impact newcomers. Raber, Nick Pauly and A.J. Waters should provide a stout presence at defensive tackle.

On special teams: Tony Trabold (K/P JR) returns for his second season as the varsity kicker. He has a strong leg and has worked hard on his accuracy over the offseason.

Impact players lost from last season: Jack Duffy (S), Clay Briscoe (LB), Rio Strama (RB).

Impact returning players: Ke’von Johnson (Senior, RB), Keenan Hailey (Junior, RB), Mike Butler (Senior, RB), Simon Grashoff (Senior, TE), Scott Fosen (Junior, DE), Fernando Chavez (Junior, LB), Chris Kosinski (Senior, DB), Shane Raber (Senior, OL/DL)

Impact newcomers: Kurt Weis (Junior, DB), Mundo Meyer (Junior, DB), A.J. Waters (Senior, DL), Nick Pauly (Senior, DL)

Compiled by Mark Gregroy with comments form the coach