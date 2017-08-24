PREVIEW: Joliet West primed to make a run at the SPC

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Jason Aubry (12th year)

Record last season: 6-4 overall (6-3 SPC)

Playoff advancement: Lost 10-9 to Oswego in the first round

Goals for 2017: Be men of Integrity, graduate from Joliet West and have a life plan, make the IHSA playoffs, be SPC conference champions, be IHSA state champions, be the No. 1 team in Illinois and top 25 in the nation

The team will reach its goals by: Continuing the process we started years ago

Conference outlook: Once again, I believe it will be a very competitive league this year. I do see us as one of the top teams in the conference.

On offense: We have very high expectations

On defense: We are as solid as ever. We lost a lot on the defensive line from last year however, we have some great ones coming in to take those spots.

On special teams: We will be explosive

Impact players lost from last season: Johnny Holman, Drew Smith, Julius Garrett,

Impact returning players: Jaxon Aubry (Junior, QB), Kevon Dorris (Junior, WR), Kendrick Roach (Junior, RB), Omari Ferguson (Senior, WR) TJ Neal (Senior, WR), Zeke Tulloch (Senior, RB), Taje Hymon (Senior, OL), Arthur Hart (Senior, DB), Jonathan Pullen (Senior, LB)

Aubry says:.“As always, we are very excited for another season of Joliet West Football”

Compiled by Mark Gregroy with comments form the coach