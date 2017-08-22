Preview: Lisle expects to compete in I-8 Small

Conference: Interstate Eight Small

Coach: Paul Parpet

Record last year: 5-4 (4-3 I-8 Small)

Impact players lost from last season: Mark McGrath

Impact returners: Cameron Stitt (WB/LB), Jake Ventrella (RB/LB), Jared Hunter (WB/DB), Jeff Marach (OL/DL)

Impact newcomers: Jay McGrath (Junior, QB)

Parpet said: “The Lions return nine starters on offense and seven starters on defense,” Parpet said. “We are expecting to be very competitive in the Interstate [Eight] Conference.”

Compiled by Mark Gregroy with comments from the coach