Preview: Lisle expects to compete in I-8 Small

Conference: Interstate Eight Small
Coach: Paul Parpet
Record last year: 5-4 (4-3 I-8 Small)
Impact players lost from last season: Mark McGrath
Impact returners: Cameron Stitt (WB/LB), Jake Ventrella (RB/LB), Jared Hunter (WB/DB), Jeff Marach (OL/DL)
Impact newcomers: Jay McGrath (Junior, QB)
Parpet said: “The Lions return nine starters on offense and seven starters on defense,” Parpet said. “We are expecting to be very competitive in the Interstate [Eight] Conference.”
Compiled by Mark Gregroy with comments from the coach