PREVIEW: Maine South looks to repeat Class 8A state title

Conference: Central Suburban League South

Coach: David Inserra (17th season)

Record last season: 11-3 overall (4-1 CSL South)

Playoff advancement: Class 8A State Champions, finished ranked No. 28 in the nation by USA Today

Goals for 2017: We have had five program goals since I started in 2001. Number 1 – Go to college; No 2 – Win the CSL; No. 3 – Be state champs; No. 4 – Be No. 1 in the state; No 5 – Be in the top 25 in the nation

The team will reach its goals because: We will outwork our competition on and off the field while having fun.

Conference outlook: We want to win it and re-earn what we lost last year.

On offense: Northern Illinois University commit Fotis Kokosioulis (4,000 all-purpose yards in two years) is back as well as WR Cam Stacy (38 catches, 640 yards, five TDs) and WR Rory Hayes. John O’Sullivan takes the reigns at QB behind a good sized but raw offensive line.

On defense: We are not big but quick and fast. We will have to run to the ball and limit big plays. Jonny Halvorsen (NG), Cam Stacy (FS), Rory Hayes (OLB) and Andrew Masterson (MLB) all return as starters.

On special teams: We must replace (Sean McNulty, one of the most prolific K/P/PK in Illinois high school history. His career 30 FGs and 187 PATs will be missed. He will kick at Army West Point this year.

Impact players lost from last season: All-Stater Sean McNulty (P/K/PK/RT/DE), Kevin Jarvis (LG/NG), All-State QB Nick Leongas and leading tackler Mike Pusateri

Impact returning players: Fotis Kokosioulis (Senior, RB), Cam Stacy (Senior, WR/FS), Rory Hayes (Senior, WR/OLB)

Impact newcomers: Tom Yager (Senior, OL), Peter Skoronski (Sophomore, OL), John O’Sullivan (Senior, QB), Paul Sasso (WR/KR)

Compiled by Mark Gregory with comments from the coach