PREVIEW: Minooka opens season with new coach

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference
Coach: Terry McCombs (1st year)
“These are great young men who are excited about playing football,” said McCombs, who has coached for 47 years, and was last a head coach in 1992 at Bloomington.
Record Last Year: 3-6 overall (3-6 SPC)
Goals for 2017: To get better each and every game; be fundamentally sound
The team will reach its goals if: We stress proper fundamentals and teach concepts of offense and defense.
Conference Outlook: I am not sure what to expect. I have been told Oswego and Plainfield North are the favorites and that Joliet West and Oswego East will be strong programs.
On offense: We will need to be conservative and control the football to be successful.
On defense: We will be very quick.
On special teams: We are still looking for someone to kickoff and kick field goals
Impact Returning Players: Derek Wentworth (Senior, OT), Max Christiano (Senior, WR), Tyler Haase (Senior, LB), Jered Price (Senior, DL)
Compiled by Mark Gregroy with comments form the coach