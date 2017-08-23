PREVIEW: Minooka opens season with new coach

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Terry McCombs (1st year)

“These are great young men who are excited about playing football,” said McCombs, who has coached for 47 years, and was last a head coach in 1992 at Bloomington.

Record Last Year: 3-6 overall (3-6 SPC)

Goals for 2017: To get better each and every game; be fundamentally sound

The team will reach its goals if: We stress proper fundamentals and teach concepts of offense and defense.

Conference Outlook: I am not sure what to expect. I have been told Oswego and Plainfield North are the favorites and that Joliet West and Oswego East will be strong programs.

On offense: We will need to be conservative and control the football to be successful.

On defense: We will be very quick.

On special teams: We are still looking for someone to kickoff and kick field goals

Impact Returning Players: Derek Wentworth (Senior, OT), Max Christiano (Senior, WR), Tyler Haase (Senior, LB), Jered Price (Senior, DL)

Compiled by Mark Gregroy with comments form the coach