PREVIEW: Wildcats look to RISE

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Jon Pereiro (2nd year)

Record last season: 0-9 overall (0-9 SPC)

On offense: The Offensive side will bring back three returning starters, all on the Offensive Line. Tom Syron, Ivan Sierra, and James Smith started in all nine games last season. These returners will provide needed experience for a young crop of talented players who make the step to the varsity level as juniors.

On defense: Leading the Defense will be a strong core of Linebackers headed by Tommy Gustafson and Josh Mackenzie. Gustafson was named to the All-SPC and Daily Herald All-Area team in 2016. Jaden Edwards will provide vital experience at the CB position.

Impact returners: Tom Syron (Senior, OL), Ivan Sierra (Senior, OL), James Smith (Senior, OL) , Jaden Edwards (Senior, WR) , Tom Gustafson (Senior, LB), Josh Mackenzie (Senior, LB), Chris Gore (Senior, LB), Tanner Evatt (Senior, DB), John Rukujzo (Junior, K)

Impact newcomers: Reese Lillie (Junior, WR), Justin Divelbiss (Junior, QB), Dulane Caffrey (Junior, WR), C.J. Bufkin (Sophomore, RB), Cammeren Hanks (Sophomore, DL), Daniel Carter (Junior, LB), Justin Lentz (Junior, DB),

Pereiro says: “The Wildcat Football program is set to make the next step forward in the rebirth of Plainfield Wildcat Football,

“Building upon the foundation laid in 2016 where a commitment to the ideals of honor, courage and commitment was most important, the Wildcats attacked the offseason. The focus on multi-sport competition and dedication to improvement in the weight room continued our RISE.”

