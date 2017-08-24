PREVIEW: New coach, new attitude at East

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Terrance Terry (1st year)

“This has been a process. The kids are awesome, they are engaged and they are excited,” said Terry, who was head sophomore coach at Homewood-Flossmoor last season. “They just need direction and they need to understand the way that we do things. Ultimately, it has been a positive experience. It has been a learning experience for me, having to build a program instead of joining one that is already in good shape.”

Record last season: 2-7 overall (2-7 SPC)

Goals for 2017: Our goal is to win week one first and foremost. Week to week, we want to play our best football. I have seen us in practice make spectacular plays and do very good things and we want to translate that to the game field. A big goal for me is to get this senior class to have the opportunity to play in it’s first-ever playoff game.

The team will reach its goals if: We continuously improve and get better and like every team in America we have to stay healthy. If we do that and play to our capability, we will be fine.

Conference outlook: A lot of people aren’t picking us, which is fine. What I love about a nine-week conference schedule is that it is anybody’s game, every game matters and you have to come to play every week. From where we are and where we have been, we will not overlook anyone.

On offense: The offense will not be what they are used to seeing. We have done some things that I consider improvements and we will see on the scoreboard if those are improvements. We have to be consistent and be multiple and take what the defense gives us.

We like how (junior quarterback) Ben Mazurkiewicz has been spinning it in practice. Our running back stable is good, we have different guys that can do different things and they are matchup problems, so we are going to use them in different ways.

On defense: We want to play with speed and fly to the ball. We understand guys are going to make plays and we understand mistakes will happen, but we believe mistakes can be made up for with how we attack the ball. We want to get as many turnovers as we can – who wins that will win football games.

Defensive end Jack Sullivan is a Purdue commit and will be one of the biggest talents around. He has a motor and is physical and is physically imposing and we are trying to get him to dominate on every play. On the other side of him is senior Ahmed Arain, who is probably close to the level of Jack.

DeMarkus Singletary (Senior, FS) is going through a position chance and will move from middle linebacker to free safety and he has some mobility and some athleticism and he has a little chip on his shoulder to prove that he can do some athletic things.

On special teams: We have a really good kicker in senior Justin Ayres. He is a game changer. He is a weapon for us and it makes your life as a head coach easier when you have a good kicker.

Impact returners: Jack Sullivan (Senior, DE), Ahmed Arain (Senior, DE), Blake Coughlin (Senior, DB), DeMarkus Singletary (Senior, FS), Khalen Young (Senior, RB), Ben Mazurkiewicz (Junior, QB), Billy Pierce (Senior, WR), Dan O’Connor (Senior, WR)

Impact newcomers: Tyler Jordan (Senior), Justin Pringle (Junior, RB), Nick Pratscher (Sophomore, RB), Jacob Floresca (Junior, LB)

Terry said: “We took a clean slate approach and acted like we never saw them play before and most guys responded to that really well.”

Compiled by Mark Gregory with comments from the coach