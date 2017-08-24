PREVIEW: Playoff return on the mind of the Raiders

Conference: SouthWest Suburban Conference

Coach: John Ivlow

Record last season: 4-5 overall (3-4 SWSC)

Goals for 2017: To get back to the playoffs.

The team will reach its goals if: We have to stay healthy. That is number one. I can’t even explain what happened last year with injuries. It was crazy, it was freaky and I don’t know how to explain it – but it’s gone.

Conference outlook: This conference will be balanced again. Lincoln-Way East and Homewood-Flossmoor will be there again. I think you have to throw Bolingbrook in there. I know Lockport thinks they are back and Sandburg is in its second year with its coach. So, as far as who we play on our schedule this year, there are no cake walks. We can win them all or lose them all.

On offense: We hope to have more points. We only averaged 21 points per game last year and that may have been an all-time low at Bolingbrook. We have to put points on the board.

On defense: We need to stay healthy. We have a good group and they are pretty talented. If we stay healthy, we are going to be pretty tough to score on.

On special teams: We have two pretty good punters and we are working with a soccer player as our kicker so they will be solid.

Impact players lost from last season: Izayah Green-May (DE), Jeremiah Lebron (RB), Kendall Smith (WR), Jazontae Howard (RB), JT Ivlow (OL)

Impact returners: Dashaun Mallory (Senior, DT), Gianni Ervin (Senior, DT), Jordan Pringle (Senior, CB), Cam Mitchell (Junior, CB), Marques Buford Jr (Sophomore, S), Brandon Walters (Senior, S), Anthony Vespo (Senior, QB), I’Shawn Stewart (Senior, WR), Antonio King (Sophomore, WR), Luke Junkroski (Senior, WR)

Impact newcomers: Quentin Pringle (Junior, RB), Anthony Williams Jr (Junior, RB)

Compiled by Mark Gregroy with comments form the coach