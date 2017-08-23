PREVIEW: Romeoville looks to rebound with healthy players

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Oliver Gibson (3rd year)

Record last season 3-6 overall (3-6 SPC)

On offense: Offensively, the Spartans will rely on the arm of 6-foot, 5-inch quarterback senior Cam Neely who will lead a potent group of talent in the receiving corps at his disposal. Neely has a strong arm and has Division-I potential. Senior running backs Daytwone Burge and Anthony Adauto will boost the run game. Both backs bring all-area potential to the position. Adauto was lost early in the season last year and his health is a key for the season.

On defense: The defense is returning seven starters from last season which was hobbled a bit last season losing two linebackers in the first game of 2016. This year the goal is to get off the field and give their potent offense more opportunities to score. What the Spartans lack in overall size they make up for with team speed.

On special teams: Romeoville has a kicking game and that could prove to be the difference in tight games this season. Senior kicker Evan Lee has a good leg and will give the Spartan offense options on fourth down this season. Evan was a nice surprise last season for Gibson’s squad. The converted soccer player has been working hard in the off season with Gibson’s former Notre Dame teammate and former Lockport standout Nick Setta a couple times a week improving his skill. We will wheel him out at the 35-yard line. The kid can kick.

Impact players lost from last season: Jordan Nettles (RB, currently at NIU)

Impact returners: Daytwone Burge (Senior, RB), Anthony Adauto (Senior, RB), Cam Neely (Senior, QB), Evan Lee (Senior, K), Anthony Dolgner (Senior, OL), Timmy Rodriguez (Senior, WR), Mike Caceres (Senior, DE), Andres Jara (Senior, LB), Diego Ibarra (Senior, FS), Sir Muhammed (Senior, CB), Ricky McKinney (Senior, CB)

Impact newcomers: Chris Kerwin (Senior WR/SS – returning from a week 3 injury last season), Kelvin Asamoah (Junior, LB), Fabian Mariscal (Senior, LB returning from a week 1 injury last season)

