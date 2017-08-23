PREVIEW: South has sights set on postseason

Conference: Southwest Prairie Conference

Coach: Bill Bicker (2nd year)

Record last season: 4-5 overall (4-5 SPC)

Goals for 2017: To improve every week, like everyone else and qualify for the playoffs with the highest seed possible.

The team will reach its goals if: We have a commitment to doing more than the average team does. The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is EXTRA. Focus on continual improvement – get better every day.

Conference outlook: It comes down to whether or not we will do the extra required. Plainfield North and Oswego are the teams to beat, and will be until somebody does so. We want to be in that tier of 2-3 teams nipping at their heels.

On offense: We have a lot of juniors who will see action, mostly at the skill positions, but they don’t play like juniors. They are mentally strong and great in the weight room. A lot is expected of them early on, but we feel like they are up to challenge. Continued development of the offensive line is key – and they have made tremendous strides since June, particularly senior David Seibert. We have some senior leadership in that group.

On defense: We feel good about our defense. They have been playing what we call Cougar Defense – run to the football and be physical. Returning all-conference linebacker Zach Sutphin leads the defense, along with seniors Erik Santiago and Sayvaun Roberts. We have good depth on the defensive line as well.

On special teams: This in an area we placed a significant emphasis on this offseason. We feel good about our kicking game-we have some impact kickers that joined the program. Again – the commitment of our players in this area will tell the story of the season. We spent the summer emphasizing technique over scheme. We feel this will show up in games.

Impact players lost from last season: LB Jake Portz (Concordia-St. Paul), LB/RB Nick Portz (Grand View Iowa), WR Tom Macari (St. Ambrose) DB Angel Nixon.

Impact returning players: Zach Sutphin (Senior LB), Erik Santiago (Senior, DB), Sayvaun Roberts (Senior, DB/RB), David Seibert (Senior, OL), Zach Lakatos (Senior, DL).

Impact newcomers: Jarred Slusher (Senior, WR/DB), Kendall Aguirre (Junior, RB/DE), Cody Dieball (Junior, QB/LB), Connor Hall (Junior, LB), Andrew Bejanaro (Junior, OL/DL – Transfer from Providence), Ahmad Thompson (Sophomore, RB – Transfer from Hinsdale South).

Compiled by Mark Gregory with comments from the coach