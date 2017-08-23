PREVIEW: Westmont has new coach, new look

Conference: Interstate Eight Small

Coach: Dan Woulfe (1st year)

“I love the fact that I am starting the program over from scratch, building a different Westmont culture, and getting to coach some really great kids at the school,” said Woulfe, who takes over for hall-of-fame coach Otto Zeeman.

Record last season: 1-8 overall (0-6 I-8 Small)

Goals for 2017: Compete every play of every game

The team will reach its goals if: We have to build team confidence through hard work in practice first, then we’ll work on our game play.

Conference outlook: I am not sure how this will shake out. We have to stay healthy and we’ll see.

On offense: We will have new scheme, new players and some in different positions. We have four returning starters and a lot of learning to do.

On defense: We have a new scheme, four returning starters and lots of learning to do.

On special teams: We will have new schemes, solid play with ‘surprises’

Impact returning players: Tanner Plowman (Senior, OL/LB), Michael Thompson (Junior, WR/DB), Ishmay Kone (Junior, WR/DB), Brenton Baldwin (Senior, QB)

Impact newcomers: Troy Schlicher (Junior, RB/DB)

Compiled by Mark Gregory with comments from the coach