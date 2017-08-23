PREVIEW: Westmont has new coach, new look

Conference: Interstate Eight Small
Coach: Dan Woulfe (1st year)
“I love the fact that I am starting the program over from scratch, building a different Westmont culture, and getting to coach some really great kids at the school,” said Woulfe, who takes over for hall-of-fame coach Otto Zeeman.
Record last season: 1-8 overall (0-6 I-8 Small)
Goals for 2017: Compete every play of every game
The team will reach its goals if: We have to build team confidence through hard work in practice first, then we’ll work on our game play.
Conference outlook: I am not sure how this will shake out. We have to stay healthy and we’ll see.
On offense: We will have new scheme, new players and some in different positions. We have four returning starters and a lot of learning to do.
On defense: We have a new scheme, four returning starters and lots of learning to do.
On special teams: We will have new schemes, solid play with ‘surprises’
Impact returning players: Tanner Plowman (Senior, OL/LB), Michael Thompson (Junior, WR/DB), Ishmay Kone (Junior, WR/DB), Brenton Baldwin (Senior, QB)
Impact newcomers: Troy Schlicher (Junior, RB/DB)
Compiled by Mark Gregory with comments from the coach