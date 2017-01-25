The following programs are offered by MaineStay Youth & Family Services, a division of Maine Township, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge, 847-297-2510.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentoring Program, Cost: Free

January is National Mentoring Month and the perfect time to enroll your child in our site-based mentoring program for students in grades 3-7. We meet twice a month on Monday or Tuesday nights. Research clearly shows that mentoring programs help enhance school performance, self-esteem, and achievement of future goals.

The New Heroin Epidemic Seminar, February 7 | Cost: Free

6:30-8:30 PM

This community education seminar will provide attendees with the most up-to-date information on signs and symptoms of heroin use, treatment needs, and is appropriate for community members, parents, teachers, high school students, and professionals. Includes 2.0 CEUs.

Teen Therapy Group, February 8 | Cost: Free

This new group will meet twice a month throughout the year and will provide a safe place for teens to speak openly about their lives and work through common concerns such as anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Participants will learn practical skills such as stress management, emotional regulation, and mindfulness.

Art in the Town, February 27 – May 8 | Cost: Free

Children 8-14 are welcome to explore their creative talents in this free after school art program, co-sponsored by the Brickton Art Center. Income eligibility guidelines apply.

Parenting Class, March 6 – April 10 | Cost: $20

This six-week parenting class uses an informative blend of video and discussion to help parents learn fun and practical ways to parent with more energy and less stress. Discount given for couples who participate together.

Adult Anger Management Group, May 4 – June 22 | Cost: $20

This eight-week educational group utilizes a research-based curriculum of cognitive-behavioral skills to help participants understand anger and make behavior changes geared toward effectively managing it. Non-resident fee is $60.