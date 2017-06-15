Progress in Plainfield: Annual report shows growth in village

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff Plainfield Plaza is currently undergoing a facelift. Earlier this year, the plan commission approved a plan for a drive through at the site, to accommodate a proposed Jimmy John’s sandwich shop.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The past 12 months have been busy in Plainfield, as the plan commission reviewed more than 30 cases prior to approval from the full Village Board.

On June 6, the members of the plan commission reviewed their case load over the past year, from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017.

In that time, a total of 37 cases came before the board, seeking a favorable recommendation for the full Board of Trustees, a handful more than the year prior.

The cases before the board reflected some home and landscape approvals, however, many showed where the village is growing, adding businesses inside its borders

“Our cases are made up of a combination of development projects, so residential subdivisions, commercial site plan review, things like that,” Director of Planning Jonathan Proulx said. “I think the overall volume of cases is up slightly, but the mix is such a small sample, it’s not exactly scientific. We’ve added… additional staff and I certainly welcome the additional help due to the higher number of cases.”

Included in the past year’s agenda items before the plan commission are:

DNA Athletics – 24210 W Lockport Street

In July, the plan commission recommended approval of a site plan review for a new building and store in the historic downtown district. That site plan has undergone a handful of revisions, and has yet to be fully approved by the village.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish

In August, the board approved a variance for the church’s new monument sign, which was erected last fall.

Wash U Carwash

The commission recommended approval of the special use and site plan review in September, followed by approval of the final plat in October. That sire is now up and open.

Vista Pointe

A major change to the PUD agreement was approved by the board in October for the proposed subdivision at Walker and Ridge Roads.

Warehouse District

In October, the commission recommended approval of the special use for a Planned Development for Warehouse District for properties at 14912 S. Eastern Ave., 14918 S. Eastern Ave., and 14903 S. Center St. The owner plans to add an office building and green space to the area.

Plainfield Small Business Park

The commission recommended approval of the major change to the PUD at their meeting in November.

Plainfield Plaza

The commission recommended approval of the special use for a drive-thru at their meeting February 21.

R. Tire & Auto Service

A special use permit was recommended for approval for the automotive shop proposed along Route 30.

Menards Warehouse Expansion

The commission recommended approval of the site plan review at their meeting in March.

The board stared off the new year-long period with one new case at the Crossroads Business Center.

Next Door Self Storage, LLC, is seeking to amend the current concept plan for the site at U.S. Route 30 and Wallin Drive, by adding both its own storage business, plus an independently run 60-unit Memory Care Facility at the south end of the property.

The applicant is proposing to purchase the remaining lots of the 22.78-acre subdivision and reposition the property for development.

Heritage Woods Assisted Living Community is seeking property for the memory care facility

An amendment to the overall concept plan would include use of the self-storage facility, use of the assisted living facility, one drive through, and relief from the interior side yard setback.

The site consists of one anchor lot and six outlots, with three of those lots already developed.

The original concept plan was for a big box store at the site, however, per the staff report, the existing economic climate and the forecast for future retail and commercial trends do not support a development of that size at the location.

The site plan will now go to the full village board for approval.