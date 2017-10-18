Promenade Oct. 28 pet parade includes costume contest

The Promenade Bolingbrook is inviting the community to the first Pet Costume show Saturday, October 28. Your pet can be featured on the “runway” as you showcase their outfit or costume. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Prizes will be awarded at the end of the show. There will be music, a “costume show” announcer, and no shortage of pets available for adoption.

If you have a pet, enter them into the costume show which begins at 3 p.m. Pets are encouraged to be pre-registered for the event. Pre-Registration Link: http://bit.ly/petshow2017. All registration proceeds 100 percent benefit a local humane society.

If you don’t have a pet, come watch the free show and visit with various on-site animal shelters that will have pets available for adoption. All event festivities will take place on “The Row” near Gordon Biersch. The following adoption agencies and animal shelters will be on-site with pets available for adoption: the Naperville Area Humane Society, Perfect Pooches Adoption Agency, Humane Society of Aurora, Pittie Please Rescue, Hedd Mutt Foundation, St. Sophia’s Forgotten Felines, Uniquely Pawfect, Romeoville Humane Society, and the West Suburban Humane Society.