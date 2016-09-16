Protesters Petition To Cancel Trump’s Bolingbrook Fundraiser

By Laura Katauskas | Bugle Staff

An online petition is calling for a stop to a scheduled fundraiser for Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

The fundraiser, originally slated for Sept. 12, was pushed back to Sept. 19. The luncheon event is reportedly aiming to catch major donors from the Chicago and Indiana area with the cost ranging from $1,000 per person to $250,000 per couple.

Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar is hosting the event, along with businessman and Ron Gidwitz, chairman of the group Illinois Trump Victory.

Suburban Families Against Hate started the online petition Aug. 31 on change.org. As of Sept. 13, the petition has gathered 1,260 signatures.

The online petition reads:

“Trump does not represent the interests nor the values of families in the suburban community of Bolingbrook. It is an insult to invite a billionaire to raise funds in a middle-class, hard working, vibrant, and diverse community. Trump is not welcome in Bolingbrook!”

The group is now calling for a peaceful protest to be held across the street from the Bolingbrook Golf Club during the event.