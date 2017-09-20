Public invited to Coonley School high school fair Oct. 3 in Downers Grove

The Avery Coonley School will host its annual Secondary School Fair on Tuesday, October 3 from 7-9 p.m. Students and their families will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from a wide variety of both boarding schools from across the country and private day schools in the Chicago area.

This event is free and open to the public.

Participating schools as of 9/1/2017 include:

Andrews Osborne Academy (OH); Bishop’s College School (Quebec, Canada); Berkshire School (MA); Blair Academy (NJ); Brewster Academy (NH); Chatham Hall (VA); Choate Rosemary Hall (CT); Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CO); Cranbrook (MI); Culver Academies (IN); Cushing Academy (MA); Deerfield Academy (MA); Dublin School (NH); Elgin Academy (IL); Episcopal High School (VA); Ethel Walker (CT); Fenwick H.S. (IL); Fountain Valley School of Colorado (CO); Groton Academy ((MA); Holderness (NH); Hotchkiss (CT); Illinois Math & Science Academy (IL); La Lumiere (IN); Lake Forest Academy (IL); Lawrenceville School (NJ); Loomis Chaffee (CT); Marianapolis Preparatory (CT); Masters School (NY); McCallie (TN); Mercersberg Academy (PA); Milton Academy (MA); Morgan Park Academy (IL); New Hampton School (NH); Northfield Mt. Hermon (MA); Orme School (AZ); Peddie School (NJ); Phillips Andover Academy (MA); Phillips Exeter (NH); Pomfret School (CT); Portmouth Abbey (RI); Ridley College (Quebec, Canada); Roycemore School (IL); St. Andrew’s (DE); St. Ignatius (IL); St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy (WI); St. Paul’s School (NH); (Stoneleigh-Burnham School (MA); The Taft School (CT); The Thacher School (CA); Timothy Christian (IL); Trinity H.S. (IL); Wayland Academy (WI); Webb School (CA); Woodland Academy (IL); Wolcott School (IL)

“We know that we are fortunate to be surrounded by excellent public high schools. We also know that not every school is the best fit for every student, but often families don’t know where to begin exploring other options,” says Anna Lenhardt, middle school head.

“The Avery Coonley Secondary School Fair provides a “one-stop shop” where students and their families can meet with representatives from a wide variety of both private day schools in the Chicago area and boarding schools from across the country. I am pleased that we can also invite families from outside of ACS to take advantage of this opportunity. Both parents and students have a better sense of what they want for their secondary school experience after visiting our Fair.”

The Avery Coonley School is an independent school whose mission is to provide a learning environment that is appropriate both for academically bright and gifted children who are motivated to learn and have demonstrated the potential for the scholastic achievement necessary to succeed in a challenging academic program, in order that they may become positive, productive, and respectful members of society. The school was established in 1929 by Queene Ferry Coonley with 100 students and in 2017 boasts over 360 students from DuPage County and surrounding counties spanning grades pre-K through 8. Learn more about the Avery Coonley School at averycoonley.org.

For further information about the Secondary School Fair, please contact Nancy Schmidt at nschmidt@averycoonley.org.

For further information about the Avery Coonley School, please contact Michi Trota, associate director of Communications and Marketing, at mtrota@averycoonley.org.