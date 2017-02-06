Home / Enterprise / Puppy Bowl 8 features area dogs

For Puppy Bowl XIII, Animal Planet worked with 34 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from across 22 states, including Help Save Pets of Plainfield, to fill the rosters of #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff with 78 adoptable puppy players. The event featured everything from pups with special needs who won’t let their disability stop them to pre-game rituals in the locker room and a Kitty Halftime Show.

Visit Help Save a Pet to see which puppies are still available for adoption.

Watch the complete Puppy Bowl at Animal Planet.

Foster from One Tail at a Time

Slippers, a female Pomeranian/Havanese mix on Team Fluff is 17 weeks old and comes from Help Save Pets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Domino from South Suburban Humane Society

 



