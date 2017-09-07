Questions answered: Plainfield residents invited to open house for new PACE facility

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff The Pace Park-and-Ride facility is expected to break ground this fall. The village is looking at options to develop the rest of the village owned land around the facility

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Folks interested in seeing how a new park and ride facility will affect public transit in Plainfield will get a chance to ask questions at an upcoming open house.

The village will host a Community Open House on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Village Hall in Plainfield.

Village leaders and staff will present information and look for feedback on development concepts for the new facility, currently in the engineering and pre-construction stage along Van Dyke Road.

The lot will include an entrance drive from Van Dyke Road, with a traffic signal and turn lanes off the roadway, and a shelter with washrooms included as part of the bus depot.

The concept plan for the new facility will mirror other bus depots that PACE uses throughout the region. The proposal includes a 1,600-square foot building, with restrooms. The site will be outfitted with LED lighting and security cameras, which will tie in with other security systems already in use in the village.

Landscaping, a detention pond and rain garden, storm sewer improvements, and construction of a water main to the site will also be included in the construction.

The new facility is expected to cost $5.8 million, with PACE reimbursing the village for the total cost of the project.

The facility will take up about 10 acres of a 58-acre lot that the village owns. That lot was purchased more than a decade ago, originally set to accommodate the proposed Suburban Transit Access Route (STAR) Line Railway project, a plan proposed in 2003 but ultimately scrapped due to lack of funding.

The Village is considering a public-private partnership approach to develop the remaining property, seeking to put office and light-industrial development sites on the land.

Earlier this summer, the village discussed utilizing at least part of that additional property to build a new home for PEMA, the Plainfield Emergency Management Agency.

PEMA currently operates out of a run-down public works building.

The village ultimately has three options for the additional land: Leave the land vacant, sell the land, or develop it utilizing a public-private partnership.

Village officials said a public-private partnership presents the village with opportunities to develop the property in different ways, promote economic development, and help create jobs and revenue. The site could be considered for multiple types of development.

Village Staff will present information on the PACE project during the open house, as well as provide an overview of potential development and the public-private partnership.

Residents interested in learning more and businesses interested in located to the proposed development are encouraged to attend the open house.

More information can be found on the village website, plainfield-il.org.

Construction on the new park and ride facility is set to begin this fall.