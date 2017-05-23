Racing returns to midsummer at the Magnificent Mile and a Half, kicks off NBC season

Chicagoland Speedway announced today its 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will take place Sunday, July 1, moving back to its longstanding, fan-favorite summer date and kicking off NBC’s live race coverage of the season.

“We’re incredibly excited about the return to July,” said Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock. “We always listen to our fans, and this is something they’ve asked for — a time when the weather in Chicago is perfect, kids are on summer break, and families look to enjoy memorable experiences together, especially around the Fourth of July holiday weekend.”

Since its inception in July 2001, Chicagoland Speedway, hosted its NASCAR weekend during the month of July through 2010, before moving to September. The world’s greatest stock car drivers will converge on the Magnificent Mile and a Half to the backdrop of fireworks, camping, tailgating and music as fans will enjoy four action-packed races: ARCA Racing Series, NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.