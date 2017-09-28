Raiders looking for scoring, leadership

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

After a 1-1 tie this weekend with Andrew, Bolingbrook soccer coach Jamie Clemmons said the score was indicative of what the Raiders have been dealing with all season.

“We just can’t score goals,” Clemmons said. “We can’t seem to get more than one a game and we have lost four times 1-0 and we have two 1-1 ties. If we can put the ball away on a couple of occasions, we would be right there.

“We are 5-8-2 and we are way better than our record establishes that we are. Every loss except for one is a one goal loss, 1-0 or 2-1. The only bad loss we have is against Bradley, 5-3 and they are extremely good.”

The bright side of 1-0 losses is the defense is not allowing many goals.

“Our defense is playing fantastic and we just can’t take advantage of the opportunity,” Clemmons said. “We just can’t put the ball away when it counts. We don’t have that cut throat (approach) like I am burying this ball, instead if hoping it goes in. You need to have that mentality.

“We are just that one touch or that one bounce away, that one execution away from winning 1-0 instead of losing 1-0.”

Clemmons knows it is not because of a lack of talent.

“We have guys that can score,” he said. “We only start three seniors and we have three sophomores in the starting lineup, so we are learning on the fly. We have a couple weeks left until playoff and we start conference next week, so we are hoping we can get it rolling at the right time.”

The playoffs again mean going through the Naperville sectional, but Clemmons expects some surprises this year.

“We are in the Naperville sectional again and it will be really competitive,” he said. “You will probably see a lower seed upset a higher seed this year, because I think we have more parity this year in the sectional, so you may see a No. 12 seed beat a No. 4. We are not worried about record, we want to be hot at the end – those last three or four weeks when we can run through conference and into the playoffs.”

What the Raiders will have to figure out heading into the final stretch of the season is finding more leadership outside of starting seniors Juan Guzman- Contreras, Keegan Wahlgren and Jaidyn Myrick.

“We are lacking some senior leadership,” Clemmons said. “Guys are stepping up, but it is hard when you only have three seniors in the starting lineup to have that leadership. The season has been up and down. It has been rocky. We have had a few injuries.”