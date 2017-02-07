Raiders remain perfect, move to 21-0

By Drake Skleba

For the Bugle

O’FALLON — Before a near-capacity crowd of 3,790, the top-ranked team in Class 4A boys basketball, the Raiders of Bolingbrook (21-0), rolled past Belleville East, on Saturday night.

The Panther Dome, seating capacity 3,950, was the site of the 3rd Annual Bank of O’Fallon Shootout at O’Fallon High School.

O’Fallon is located in the Metro-East section of St. Louis. O’Fallon is 17 miles east of The Gateway City.

After a lack-luster effort at Lockport on Friday night, the top-rated Raiders wanted to make amends, before the near-capacity crowd, in O’Fallon.

Led by a 31 point, 16 rebound effort from Nebraska-bound Nana Akenten, the Raiders wore down and eventually rolled to an 85-70 victory over the Lancers (12-10).

Belleville East’s Illinois-bound Javon Pickett, took home game-scoring honors with 32 points.

With four minutes, remaining in the contest, Belleville East’s Jaylen Lacey buried a 3 to bring the Lancers within 62-58. The future Cornhusker sharp-shooter Akenten, fired in his fifth long-range 3, of the game, to extend the Raider lead 65-58. Akenten’s trey ignited a 10-2 run that finally put away the Lancers.

Raider junior guard Kaleb Thornton’s steal and score would extend the lead to 67-58.

Lacy would add two free throws before Thornton (18 points, 4 assists, 2 steals) and another member of the Raider youth corps, sophomore Tyler Cochran (11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) would score for a 71-60 Raider lead.

Akenten would nail a free throw for his 29th point of the night with a 1:39 left in the contest.

“We faced some adversity tonight with a couple of us sick and we came out of here with a big win, “ Thornton said. “Our team is amazing. We have so many guys who can really play. Being able to play with this team, really helps me to be better. We showed a lot of people tonight why we are No. 1”

Pickett would score ten points in the first quarter, keeping the Lancers close at 17-15 after one stanza. In the last two minutes of the half, Thornton would electrify the crowd with a pair of flashy assists to 6-foot-6 Raider center Malik Binns (16 points, 7 rebounds) and a pair of dazzling lay-ins to give the Raiders a 37-30 lead at the half.

“We really don’t concern ourselves with our win/loss record, “ Binns said. “Every game we concentrate on playing as hard as we can. If we play hard, we will play well and win. My job is to control the inside and get on the glass.”

The third quarter was a personal shootout between the two future Big Ten foes, Akenten and Pickett.

Pickett won the scoring duel 14-10 over Akenten in the third quarter but the Raiders opened up a 62-52 lead after three. Akenten began his onslaught on the glass with five rebounds, and added two huge blocked shots, in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter Akenten outscored Pickett 9-8 and added seven more rebounds, for his 16 total in the game.

“As I have said before, I am so happy to be able to play with this team,” Akenten said. “We all work hard together and pick each other up. We have so many people who contribute to our success. We ran our offense very well tonight and that contributed to my big night.”

Another Raider sophomore, starting guard, Joseph Yesufu, had an outstanding all-around game against the Lancers, scoring seven points, handing out six assists and picking up four steals.

For Illinois’-best Class 4A school, a home Southwest Conference Blue date with the Stagg Chargers (14-7, 3-3), on Tuesday, February 7, is up next.

“Much better than Friday night,” Bolingbrook head coach Rob Brost said. “It took awhile to wear down a very good Belleville East team but we finally put them away in the fourth quarter. We played well, before a full-house here in O’Fallon. That is why we attend super-events like this, to prepare us for March.”

“Nana Akenten showed a lot of people why he is First Team All-State and will play his college basketball in the Big 10 at Nebraska. Malik Binns is in charge of our inside game and rebounding. Malik did everything we asked of him tonight. I have been saying all year that I believe we have the best point guard in the state, in Kaleb Thornton. Tonight, he also showed why I think so highly of him.”