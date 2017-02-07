Raiders send four to sectional

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

The Bolingbrook wrestlers had a successful day at the Lockport Regional, sending four to next weekend’s Normal Sectional.

At 126 pounds, Dylan Burnoski (29-1) injury defaulted his championship match to place second.

He said the default was a precaution and the injury will not keep him off the mat.

“There was no reason for me to go out and risk getting hurt more,” he said. “I already qualified. I will be back out there last year, this was my first (loss) of the season, so I will be back on top.”

After Burnoski advanced, there was a lull in Bolingbrook wins until Isaiah Herrera started a run of three in a row at 195.

All three wins came on the third-place mat, where it is win or go home.

“This is really good to get through my senior year,” he said. “You have to have heart (when you are facing elimination). I don’t want to give into someone I know is beatable, so I had to wrestle hard. My teammates are always pushing me and that is where I got the heart.”

Following Herrera was Brandon White, who placed third at 220.

“It was hard,” White said. “In my semifinal match, I was hoping to win and not have (the pressure).”

White said Herrera’s win helped him fight.

“He is one of my best friends and if he is going to push and he is going to fight, so am I,” he said. “We both wrestled our hardest and we both ended up getting the third-place and advancing.”

Ian Bazan followed those two with a third at 285.

“It was really tough,” he said. “This is my senior year and I wanted to get to the next level. Watching (Herrera and White), I wanted to get to the next level with them and that inspired me.”

Romeoville had only six wrestlers compete at the regional and none advanced.