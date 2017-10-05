Register now for Oct. 15 Heart Haven Hustle in Bolingbrook

Registration is underway for the annual USATF certified Heart Haven Hustle 5K run/walk & Community Charity Challenge scheduled to kickoff at 8 a.m. Sunday, October 15, just outside Bar Louie at The Promenade Bolingbrook.

The course passes through the Promenade, down Janes Avenue, and through the neighborhoods before returning to the mall. Neighborhood residents are being encouraged to cheer on the runners as they wind through the neighborhoods.

Heart Haven Outreach (H2O) is looking for participation from all sectors of the community and is giving community organizations an opportunity to raise funds for their own organization through the “Charity of Choice” program by signing up online at www.hearthavenhustle.org.

To avoid lines and insure participation, pre-registration is strongly encouraged. The regular rate is $30 per participant, available online through Oct. 12. Race day registration will open at 6:30 a.m. at The Promenade Bolingbrook, but the price for race day registration will go up to $35.

Registration includes a moisture wicking long sleeve shirt, goodie bag, pre and post-race refreshments, and finisher ribbons. Music, continuous raffles, and an awards ceremony recognizing the top finishers at 9 a.m. are scheduled. In addition, an optional post-race buffet breakfast will take place at Bar Louie, available to participants and their supporters for $12 per person. The breakfast will feature scrambled eggs, bacon, french toast, assorted fruit, potatoes o’brien, and a beverage. More information is available by calling 630-226-8403 or visiting www.hearthavenhustle.org.

AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook & PT Solutions Physical Therapy, the Bolingbrook Area Chamber of Commerce, the Bolingbrook Park District, and The Promenade Bolingbrook have partnered with Heart Haven OutReach to stage the “Hustle.” Sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are still available.

Heart Haven OutReach is 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides support and mentoring to high school age teens in Bolingbrook and Romeoville. Since opening its doors, H2O has reached nearly 2,000 youth with its positive message of hope amidst life’s challenges.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/701333483389425