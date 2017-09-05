Home / Downers Grove / Registration opens for District 99 preschool programs

Registration for District 99’s preschool programs at the Downers Grove North and Downers Grove South High School is now open for the 2017-18 school year The first session begins Tuesday, October 31.

North High School’s “Little North Stars” and South High School’s “Little Mustangs” run this fall and spring and offers two sessions a week for children ages 3 to 5 years old: either Tuesday and Thursday or Wednesday and Friday. Little North Stars session is held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and Little Mustangs runs from 12:50 to 2:15 p.m. Each program is 21-weeks and they are planned, taught, and maintained by high school students who are studying Child Development. The cost of each program is $325.

Downers Grove South High School also offers “Pinto’s Play Group” during the fall and spring for children 2 to 3 years old. The fall session runs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:10 to 11:30 a.m.; the spring session runs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:10 to 10:35 a.m. This is a 14-week program taught by high school students who are studying Early Childhood Education. The cost for the entire year is $100.

The deadline to register is Monday, October 16. For more information and to register, please visit csd99.revtrak.net/Early-Childhood-Menu. Please contact Liana Ploski at lploski@csd99.org or call 630-795-8925 for any questions.

