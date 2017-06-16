Representatives Batinick, Welter to host jobs fair June 23

More than 90 local and regional employers covering a wide range of manufacturing, labor, health care, educational, retail, community services and more are set to participate in a free Jobs Fair hosted by State Representative Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) and State Representative David Welter (R-Morris) from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at Troy Middle School, 5800 Theodore Street, Plainfield. Admission to Jobs Fair is free and open to the public.

The Jobs Fair features employers that are looking to hire right now. Job seekers are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.

Free workshops are also being offered, including:

How to Navigate through the State of Illinois Hiring Process (9:30–10:15 a.m.)

Illinois Job Link (10:30–11:15 a.m.)

How to Use LinkedIn to Get a Job (11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.)

“Our Jobs Fair matches local job seekers with area employers who are looking to hire right now,” Representatives Batinick and Welter said. “We encourage everyone who’s unemployed, under-employed or simply looking to start a new career to come check out all the exciting opportunities available here in our area.”

The full list of employers participating in this year’s Jobs Fair includes:

Accurate Personnel, Acres Group, ABF Freight, Allegience Staffing, American Income, American Security Services Inc., Aryzta, ASG Staffing Inc., Barton Staffing, Bethesda Lutheran Community, Cadence Premier Logistics, Center for Disability Services, Central Management Services, Chartwell Staffing Agency, Chicago Zoological Society, Cintas, Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Cornerstone Services Inc., Crane Composites, Crate & Barrel Distribution Center, CSL Staffing, Delta Sonic Car Wash, DHL Supply Chain, DRF Trusted Property Solutions, Employment & Employer Services, Express Employment Professionals, Fed Ex Ground, First Student Inc., Floor Covering Associates, Guardian Security Inc., Home & Hearth Caregivers, IBEW/NEACA Local 176, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Illinois Department of Employment Security, Illinois Department of Revenue, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, Illinois Gaming Board, Illinois State Police, Illinois Tollway Authority, Integrity Trade Services, Joliet Department of Employment Security, Joliet Staffing, Kelly Services, Labor Temps, Larlin Health Care Inc., Legal Shield, Macy’s Logistics & Operations, Mariano’s, Mary Kay Cosmetics, McDonalds – Kory Management, Medulla, LLC, Michaels, Micro Train Technologies, Mutual of Omaha, Northern Illinois Academy, Numark Credit Union, Oasis Medical Services, Old Dominion Freight Line, PACE, Patten CAT, Penn Global, Plainfield Public Library, Power Connection, Presence Health, Primerica, Protech Security Group, Ray Graham Association, Rich Food Products, Rich Product Corp., RSA Medical/Conduent, Schneider Logistics, Shelter Insurance, Speedway LLC, Staffmark, State Farm Insurance, Sunny Days In Home Care, The Reserves Network, Trans Chicago Truck Group, Trinity Services Inc., Visiting Angels of Plainfield, Walgreens, Walmart, Weather Tech, West Liberty Foods, Westway Coach Lemont, Western Southern Life, Workforce Service Division of Will County and Wynndalco Enterprises LLC.

For questions or more information, please call Rep. Batinick’s Office at 815-254-0000, Rep. Welter’s Office at 815-416-1475; or visit their websites at www.repbatinick.com or www.repwelter.com.