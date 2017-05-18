Restaurant redevelopment planned in Bolingbrook

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

Several restaurants will be taking root throughout the Bolingbrook area, with plans to demolish the old and bring in the new.

The first of its kind in the area, Slim Chickens, is planned for 246 S. Weber Road; the site of the former La Hacienda restaurant which has been vacant for some time. That building is set to be demolished and two different buildings are to be constructed on the site. Phase I includes, the fast-casual Slim Chickens restaurant. Started in Arkansas, they are in the fresh, made-to-order tenders market; described as the place for fresh tenders, wings, salads, and wraps with a dose of southern hospitality.

“We have done very well in communities and wanted to expand in Illinois, and in Bolingbrook,” said Slim Chickens representative Dave Harris, “We have a family friendly, clean cut environment; a place to have dinner with your neighbor. We have good food and a good mix of 19 different sauces.”

Restaurants typically seats about 100 people and is similar to The Patio in service: customers order at the counter and then the food is brought to them. The group expects to hire approximately 70 people. The company has 63 locations, three currently in Illinois in Bloomington, Champaign and East Peoria.

Demolition is expected in May, with completion estimated for September.

Phase II of the project will include a second building for retail; no prospects have been indicated as of yet.

In another two-building proposed development, additional restaurants will be constructed in the outlots of the Meijer parking lot at 740-750 Janes Avenue. In a planned development for the 1.5 acres in front of the store, a Chipotle and Mexican Grill, and a MOD pizza, described as Chipotle version of Italian, where customers pick-a-dough and ingredients and it is cooked to order, will be constructed. Site development is planned to begin shortly.

Phase II will include a multi-tenant retail building. The developer explained Meijer typically has large parking lots and is looking to utilize the space better and to bring more retail and additional customers into the area.

Built in the 1970s, the McDonalds at 100 N. Bolingbrook Drive, the corner of Briarcliff Road and Route 53 will be torn down and rebuilt. A more modern and efficient design will allow for the restaurant to have dual drive-thru lanes which is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion in that shopping plaza. The configuration of the building would be altered from its current state, facing Briarcliff, with the drive thru along Route 53 and the Playplace off toward the shopping center. Demolition is expected for June 12 and construction of the new facility by September.