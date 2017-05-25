Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to JFK students in Plainfield on Civil Rights in America

Reverend Jesse Jackson speaks to 8th graders at John F. Kennedy Middle School on May 17, the 63rd anniversary of the Brown vs. the Board of Education Supreme Court decision.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Eighth graders at John F. Kennedy Middle School got a first-hand account of some of the county’s darkest days from a man who marched alongside Martin Luther King, Jr.

On May 17, 30 students from Jennifer Gruca’s language arts class got a chance to meet the Reverend Jesse Jackson, during a special afternoon session in the school resource center. Jackson visited JFK to discuss his experiences before, during, and after the Civil Rights movement. May 17 was the 63rd anniversary of the historic Brown vs. the Board of Education Supreme Court ruling that outlawed segregation.

Eighth grader Kayla Austin invited Jackson to speak to her language arts class as part of a research project on Civil Rights and modern media.

“Every year, my students write a persuasive letter to experts in the field in which they would like to study,” Gruca said. “[Kayla’s] paper is about media and the way that civil rights are being portrayed in the media.”

Jackson told the teens that the Brown vs. the Board of Education ruling was a pivot point in time for civil rights, and urged the students to see each other not as colors or creeds, but simply as people.

“We learned to survive apart, we learned to live behind the wall of segregation,” Jackson said. “Whenever walls are erected, the segregator and the segregated both lose… When we all grow, the walls come down and bridges are built.”

Jackson reminded the students that people are bound by their natural order, and blood types are not based on race. Jackson said all people must be given equal opportunity for success.

“You plant two seeds in the ground, and you water them both,” Jackson said. “You put a wall between them. One will grow tall with multiple fruit. One will be stunted. That doesn’t mean the smaller one is lesser and the taller one is better. Light helps growth. Those with access to the light grow. Those in the shadows do not grow… When the walls come down, we appreciate each other for what we really have to offer.”

The students also got a chance to engage in a question and answer session with Jackson, asking about his experiences throughout the Civil Rights movement. Jackson said the two issues he sees as most important today are the right to vote and healthcare.

“In America, the lands are rich,” Jackson said. “People should not die because they cannot afford healthcare. Healthcare should be available for every American based on need, not luck, not money. The needs of the insurance companies… must not stand between me, my neighbor, and healthcare.

Kayla Austin presented Rev. Jackson with a custom lapel pin to commemorate his visit to JFK.

Austin’s mother is friends and works with Rev. Jackson through her consulting firm, and helped arrange the visit.