Ripon College Softball Receives Three All-Conference Selections

Ripon College’s softball team saw three players named to the All-Conference team Saturday afternoon, as released by the Midwest Conference office. Pitcher Lexi Reetz was voted to the Second Team for the second consecutive season, while outfielder Maddie Koster and infielder Tene Robinson are each making their first appearance on the All-Conference team, with both joining Reetz on the Second Team. Ripon’s three All-Conference selections are the program’s most since the 2011 season, which saw the Red Hawks advance to the NCAA Regional Tournament.

Reetz finished this season with a league-high 142 strikeouts, which ranks second in school history and is just 16 shy of Ripon’s single season record. She won 10 games for the Red Hawks, which was tied for fourth in the MWC and is tied for the ninth-most wins in a season by a Ripon pitcher, allowing opponents to hit just .226 against her, which is the second-lowest opposing batting average allowed this season. A sophomore Psychology major from Oshkosh, Wis., Reetz finished the year with an ERA of 2.11, which was seventh in the MWC and ninth in school history. Her 243 career strikeouts already ranks fourth in Ripon’s record book.

Koster led the Red Hawks in hitting this season with a .395 batting average, but it was during her 17 conference games in which she really excelled. In those games, Koster batted .471, which was the fourth-highest batting average in the MWC. She also recorded an on-base percentage of .500 during conference play, which was fifth-best in the MWC. A senior Exercise Science major from Ripon, Wis., Koster finished the season with three doubles, seven RBI, and five runs scored, all of which came during conference play.

Robinson made the All-Conference team as one of four Second Team At-Large selections. Primarally playing third base, Robinson finished with the second-highest batting average on the team (.276), but recorded a .370 batting average during the 18 conference games she played. Her on-base percentage during those MWC games was .491, which ranked eighth in the MWC, while her nine walks were tied for fifth. A junior Psychology major from Romeoville, Ill., Robinson finished the season with one double, nine RBI, and a team-high 12 runs scored.