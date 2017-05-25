Road patching to begin soon in Plainfield

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Pavement patching is set to start for the summer season, thanks to an approval of this year’s asphalt work by the Village Board.

“We’re heading into strategic planning to talk about roadway conditions, where we’re at as far as our pavement rating is concerned, and what we’re planning on in the future,” said Allen Persons, Director of Public Works. “We’re taking a proactive approach here.”

Board members approved the pavement work on May 15, at a cost not to exceed $106,250. D. Construction of Coal City was the lowest of five bidders for the project.

“Ultimately, a good patching program will help extend the life of the roadways. These are roadways throughout the entire community,” Persons said.

The work will include asphalt pavement patches at various locations throughout the village, as determined by village staff.

A second round of roadwork and patching will be bid later this year.

New homes for bikes

The board approved an ordinance to dispose of 18 bicycles now in the village’s possession, having all been found abandoned.

But the bikes won’t just be tossed into the dumpster.

“By state law, we can declare these bicycles as surplus,” said Police Chief John Konopek. “Our intent would be… the bicycles that are in good working condition, we would donate to the YMCA here locally, and the ones that would need some upkeep or fixes, we would donate to the SOS Orphanage where they have more means to put them back in good working order.”

The village made attempts to find the original owners of the bicycles prior to taking possession of them.

Warning system contract

The village approved the annual maintenance contract for the outdoor warning siren system.

The contract with Fulton Technologies will last through December 2017, and will cover inspections, labor and equipment for general maintenance, for a total contract amount of $6,278.

The new contract also includes replacement of system batteries and two control centers.

“We’ll do preemptive maintenance on the sirens to make sure they are in good working order and identify any problems and make the corrections along the way,” said Chief Konopek.

The village has contracted for maintenance on the warning system with Fulton Technologies for the past ten years. The village operates 12 sirens and two control centers inside the village limits.

Public works lauded

Mayor Michael Collins issued a proclamation honoring National Public Works Week, giving a hat tip to the village’s public works crews.

“Public works services provided in our community are an integral part of our citizens’ everyday lives,” Collins said as part of the official proclamation. “I call upon all citizens and civic organizations to acquaint themselves with the issues involved in providing our public works, and to recognize the contributions which public works officials make every day to our health, safety, comfort, and quality of life.”

Collins said the residents of Plainfield should remember the important role that public works crews play in the village, including planning, design, and construction of the village’s water and sewer systems, streets, and public buildings.

Village trustees agreed.

“Everybody who works for this village I think does their very best, puts their heart into it, and really does a great job for all of us,” said Trustee Margie Bonuchi.

National Public Works Week is May 21 through 27.

Task force appointees

The board approved four appointments to the Advisory Task Force on Economic Development, at the request of Mayor Collins.

Annette Kenney was approved as a new appointee to the board. Michael Konrad, Steve Preze, and Troy Strange were all reappointed to the board.

All four will serve terms ending April 30, 2021.