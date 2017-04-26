Roads closed, alternate routes suggested during Saturday’s Eikon 5K

The Eikon 5K Run is Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to approximately 11 a.m. The run begina at Plainfield North High School. Runners will proceed north on 248th Avenue to Commissioners Park in Naperville. Runners make a loop within the Park before returning to 248th Avenue and returning to Plainfield North High School.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. on April 29: 248th Avenue between Winterberry Lane and 111th Street; and 119th Street between Millennium Drive and Van Dyke Road

All roads will remain closed until approximately 11 a.m.

Residents and motorists who use 119th Street or 248th Avenue should seek alternate routes on Saturday morning. Police and Volunteer workers will control traffic along the race route. Any traffic of a non-emergency nature will be turned away until the conclusion of the race.

If you would like to participate in the Eikon 5K, or need more information about their program, visit www.eikon5k.org. Anyone with questions regarding the road closures may contact Commander Ken Ruggles at (815) 267-7211.