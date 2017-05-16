Roads closed for Saint Mary Immaculate SK Run May 20 in Plainfield

On Saturday, May 20, the St. Mary Immaculate SK Run occurs in and around Saint Mary Immaculate Parish and School, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with the SMI “Sparty” 2K kids run. This

run begins in the parking lot of the Church/School and travels around the circle made by Frederick Ave, Robert Ave., Benson Ave. and Julie Ave., then out Getson Ave. to Central Elementary School and back to the church.

Following the kids run, the St. Mary Immaculate “Spartan” SK Run will begin at 8

a.m. in the parking lot of St Mary Immaculate School. It will proceed north on Frederick Ave and around the same loop as the kids run (Frederick Ave, to Roberts Ave, to Benson Ave to Julie Ave).

The runners then go south to Getson Ave. and east to Plainfield Lanes Bowling Alley. After a loop within the parking lot, participants return to Getson Ave. then into the campus of Central Elementary School and out onto Howard Street.

Runners turn south on Howard Street and enter the sidewalk on the north side of Renwick Road to head west. Runners will stay on the sidewalk; Renwick Road will not be closed.

They continue west to the entrance of Central Elementary School and go north through the parking lot, returning to Getson Ave. From Getson, participants make another loop of the Frederick, Roberts, Benson and Julie avenues area, before returning to Saint Mary’s School and the finish line.

Due to the St. Mary Immaculate 5K, the following roads will temporarily close and parking will be prohibited beginning at 7 a.m. until the bulk of the runners/walkers have cleared the area:

Frederick Ave. between Robert Ave. and Charles Drive

Robert Ave. east of Frederick Ave.

Benson, Julie and Getson avenues

Howard Street between U.S. Route 30 and Renwick Road

Police anticipate all roadways will reopen around 10 a.m.