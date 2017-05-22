Roads closed May 27 for Run For The Brave 5K

On Saturday, May 27 the Run For The Brave 5K takes place at Plainfield North High School and the surrounding neighborhoods. Formerly known as the “Wounded Warrior 5K,” this event benefits Operation Welcome You Home, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting wounded veterans in the State of Illinois.

The event begins with a ceremony honoring military veterans at approximately 7:15 a.m.

The 5K Run steps off at 8 a.m. The Run will travel north on 248th Avenue to Millennium Parkway, northeast on Millennium Parkway, then east on Champion Drive. Runners will turn east on Champion Drive to the bike path near Glenbrook Circle. Participants will travel south and east on the bike path to Heritage Meadows Drive, then south to 119th Street. Runners turn west on 119th Street to 248th Avenue and then south to return to the finish line on the property of Plainfield North High School.

Due to the Run For the Brave, the following roads will be closed and parking prohibited beginning at 7:30 a.m. until the majority of runners have cleared the area:

248th Avenue from Winterberry Lane to Champion Drive

119th Street from Millennium Parkway to Heritage Meadows Drive

Millennium Parkway from 248th Avenue to Champion Drive

Champion Drive from Millennium Parkway to Champion Court

Heritage Meadows Drive from Freedom Elementary School to 119th Street

Van Dyke Road from 119th Street to Whispering Trails Drive

We anticipate all roadways will re-open by 10 a.m.; however, some roads may open sooner. Parking for the event will be available at Plainfield North High School. Please plan to arrive early, before 7:30 a.m., to avoid the associated road closures. After 7:30 a.m., entry to the High School must be made at the south entrance off 248th Avenue, near the baseball field. Anyone with questions regarding the road closures or parking may contact Commander Ken Ruggles at his office: (815) 267-7211.

For more information on Operation Welcome You Home or the Run For The Brave, please visit: http://www.welcomeyouhome.org/index.html