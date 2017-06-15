Romeoville Aldi store to close temporarily due to construction

By Laura Katauskas | Staff reporter

Aldi shoppers will soon return to a new shopping experience at its Romeoville location at Airport and Weber roads.

While the store stayed open during during the current construction phase, the store is set to temporarily close June 18 due to further work. It is expected to reopen mid-July.

The grocery retailer is constructing an addition to the store at 398 S. Weber Road. The store first opened at this location in 2009.

The 2,060 square-foot expansion to the front of the store, will allow them to offer more refrigerated space inside and a reconfigured checkout area.

Additional Aldi locations can be found at 1237 South State Street, Lemont; 3080 Hennepin Dr, Joliet; 1310 Lily Cache Ln, Bolingbrook; 13550 South Route 59, Plainfield; or 16060 S Farrell Rd, Lockport.