Romeoville begins village-wide, themed photo contest

The Village of Romeoville is introducing a new photo contest to encourage residents to go around town and snap photos that follow monthly themes.

The “Picture This, Romeoville!” contest will have one winner each month who will have their photo displayed on romeoville.org as well as on the Village’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. Winners will also receive a prize valued at $25 from a local business like Citgo, American Sale, Farm and Fleet, and more.

“We’re excited to see the creativity of our residents,” said Mayor John Noak. “There are plenty of activities, buildings, and nature areas in Romeoville fit for photographing.”

Photos must be submitted via email by the last day of the month. Note that the photo must have been taken in Romeoville, be relevant to the theme, and will become the property of the Village of Romeoville. In the email to marketing@romeoville.org, please include your name, location of the photo, and how to reach you via phone.

The winner must also follow Romeoville on Twitter (@RomeovilleToday) or like the Village page on Facebook. The winning photo submission will be announced via social media in the first week of the new month.

The contest will kick off on October 1st with the theme: “Sight Seeing/Falling for Autumn.” Looking ahead, November’s theme will be “Your Favorite Recreation Department Program or Class” and December will be “Your Favorite Holiday Scene.”