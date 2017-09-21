Romeoville creating new licensing for raffles

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

As the popularity of raffles are driving upward in communities throughout the area, municipalities are expected to establish a licensing system.

In Romeoville, a number of Queen of Hearts raffles alone have outgrown establishments drawing crowds for prize dollars in the thousands. The game is a progressive raffle that continues if there is not a winner, thus sweetening the pot each week. Earlier this month, in an almost unheard of jackpot, a raffle in Morris, reached a $1 million.

“In order for groups to have protection of a license the village needs to develop an ordinance to allow charitable nonprofits to conduct raffles for the benefit and purposes of the organization,” said Village Attorney Rich Vogel.

Following a standard licensing system set by the Illinois Raffle Act, the village of Romeoville has recently passed an ordinance outlining such a system requiring organizations to obtain a license based on the size of the raffle.

The licensing structure allows for three classes. Class A includes merchandise other than cash up to $1,000 in total prizes and $10,000 in cash and may conduct one raffle per month. Class B allows for four raffles per month in smaller cash amounts with a total aggregate of $5,000. Class C is a catch all, that offers an unlimited category though a Class C licensee can only conduct one raffle at a time.

Eligibility for raffle licenses will only be issued to bona fide religious charitable, labor, business, fraternal, educational or veterans’ organizations which operate without a profit to their members and which have been in existence continuously for a period of five years.

“This puts us on the books and keeps us in compliance with the State,” said Mayor John Noak. “If we need to review at some point and create a new process we will be more than happy to accommodate those who need it.”

Vogel said the process is similar to that the village has instituted for other licenses; an application must be filled out and a background check is required.

A license fee of $25 will be charged for Class A and B; and a fee of $50 for Class C.