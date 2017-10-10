Romeoville dance party to support breast cancer research

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Tougher together, that’s the slogan for a campaign by Zumba fitness to create a unique fundraiser that has people dancing for a cure.

The Romeoville Recreation Center will be host to a Party in Pink, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. to raise money for breast cancer. Wear pink and dance the night away to support a great cause A $15 donation per person is suggested.

Party in Pink™ is a global movement dedicated to raising funds for the fight against breast cancer. Through Zumbathon™ charity events hosted by licensed Zumba™ instructors, participants celebrate and honor friends and family navigating breast cancer

The Zumba® Global Research Grant for Breast Cancer Prevention began in 2014. Funds raised or donated go directly towards this grant, which allows the group to be at the forefront of breast cancer prevention.

The grant studies the effects of flaxseed consumption on pre-menopausal women through studies and extensive clinical trials. The study is considered as exceptionally promising, as flaxseed is an affordable, highly accessible solution to preventing breast cancer worldwide.

Spearheaded by a team of renowned Komen-funded scientists at leading research institutions and fueled by the Zumba community’s continued support, researchers are making strides in breast cancer prevention.