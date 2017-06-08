Romeoville develops open space for park play

By Bugle Staff

Residents will soon be able to enjoy a variety of sports at one of the largest parks in the community. Romeoville officials broke ground to kick off the construction of Discovery Park; the new 25-acre park site will include athletic fields, sand volleyball courts, half-court basketball courts, and a bean bag toss area. Located northwest of Aldi along Airport Road, the park will have access from Airport Road from the south and Highpoint Drive on the north end of the park.

The project, estimated at $3 million, is being partially funded with a grant through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Program.

Combined with the Joliet Junior College open space, a 7.5-acre project of its own on 135th Street near Weber Road, Romeoville will be adding over 30 acres of developable park and recreation space.

“With these two park projects, we will have ample field space for the growing youth sports in our area,” said Mayor John Noak. “This provides for a 50 percent increase in the number of sports fields in Romeoville,” Noak added.