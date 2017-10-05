Romeoville expanding state-designated Enterprise Zone

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

As a member of the Des Plaines River Valley Enterprise Zone, Romeoville is joining its partners in expanding the zone to include additional manufacturing.

The Des Plaines River Valley Enterprise Zone, which includes Romeoville, Joliet, Rockdale, Lockport and Will County is an endeavor encouraged by the State. The Illinois Enterprise Zone Act defines an enterprise zone as a specific area designated by the State in cooperation with local government to receive various incentives and other benefits to stimulate economic activity and neighborhood revitalization.

According to the act, businesses located or expanding in an Illinois enterprise zone may be eligible for a number of incentives with such exemptions for taxes paid on building materials, investment tax credits or utility exemptions.

Recently, a few projects came before the Des Plaines River Valley Enterprise board, including Rock Run Crossing, which is being asked to be added to the zone, adding .4 square miles and Ecolab, an existing member, asking for an additional .2 square miles.

Romeoville Assistant Village Manager Dawn Caldwell said both projects are fully supported by the Enterprise Zone Board but because it does leave little room for expansion of further projects, the board is amending the original area to expand by up to 15 miles.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak pointed out that any benefits the businesses would receive come from the State.

“These are good, worthwhile projects and it is nice to see them expand in the region, we are happy to support them,” said Noak.

Trustee Joe Chavez agreed.

“It’s nice that the state has this and that we participate in it; this helps this area grow and the State gives the discounts,” said Chavez. “There are 71 businesses in the zone—that’s impressive.”