Romeoville, Lockport Township offering community garden

Thanks to a joint effort of the Romeoville Parks and Recreation Department and the Lockport Township Park District residents now will have an opportunity to partake in a community garden.

Community plots will be offered at Romeoville’s Sunset Park, 729 Murphy Drive. Both organizations teamed up to offer plots that residents can grow healthy fruits and vegetables for their families with the Romeoville Recreation Center handling the program, and the park being maintained by Lockport Township Park District.

Residents of Romeoville and Lockport Township can reserve 10’ by 10’ plots beginning Monday, Feb. 6, for $20 (non-resident registration begins February 13, and is $40) at the Romeoville Recreation Department. Additionally a $25 cash deposit is required. The growing season is from April 15 until October 28 and each participant gets a key to access their plot. A communal water supply will be available and participants are responsible for providing their own container.

All questions can be directed to the Romeoville Parks and Recreation Department at 815-886-6222. More information, regulations, terms and conditions are available online at http://il-romeoville.civicplus.com/819/Community-Garden.